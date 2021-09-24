Kathy Donna Comsia, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Donna Comsia, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born April 15, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of Andrew and Stella (Kuchtyn) Mitsak and had been a lifelong area resident.

Kathy worked for M.S. Consultants for over 25 years in the accounting department.

She enjoyed baking, crafting greeting cards and her cats but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves her daughter, Holly (Philip) Sodeman of Boardman; a brother, Richard (Betsey) Mitsak of Florida; three beautiful grandchildren, Tommy (Nick), Grace and Zachary; numerous cousins and a nephew, Aaron (Marcella) Simerlink.

Besides her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Mari Simerlink.

Per Kathy’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

