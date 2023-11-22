BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn “Kitty” Louise Emerick Mathey passed away peacefully Friday, November 17, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley surrounded by her loved ones.

Kitty was born July 10, 1936 in Washington, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Howard and Ruth Dunkerly Emerick.

Kitty moved to the Youngstown area in 1957, coming from western Pennsylvania.

Kitty attended Lincoln High School in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1956. She attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio and later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She then earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Administration and Supervision from Youngstown State University. She took additional course work at Ashland, Western Michigan and Youngstown State Universities.

She was a teacher at the Boardman Local Schools for 31 years, teaching at Stadium Drive Elementary and Center Middle Schools before retiring in 1996.

During her career, Kitty was an accomplished educator. She was a member of many local, district, state and national teachers’ organizations including the Boardman Education Association in which she was the BEA Rep to Council, the Mahoning County Education Association, the Ohio Education Association, the National Education Association, the International Reading Association, the National English Teachers’ Association and the Boardman PTA. She was also a life member of both the Mahoning Retired Teachers’ Association and the Ohio Retired Teachers’ Association. She was also a tutor for learning disabled students.

Kitty was an active member of Boardman Methodist Church for 66 years where she served on the administrative board, the board of trustees, was a Sunday school and confirmation teacher, taught youth in a kids’ club program and served in various church committees including the parish relations and membership committees. She was also a member of the Mahoning Valley District Board of Church Relations Committee.

Kitty enjoyed traveling in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, abroad and especially vacationing with her family in Siesta Key, Florida. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending their sporting events through the years. Kitty enjoyed her friends and many trips to Myrtle Beach with the “M&M” girls, Bunko club, couples club, card club and monthly lunches with the Walnut Grove Condominium Association. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many walks in Boardman Park.

Kitty is survived by her daughter, Becky (Stephen) Berry of Boardman, Ohio; her two sons, Stephen (Julie) of Birmingham, Alabama and Douglas (Jeanne) of Copley, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Lori Mathey of Tallmadge, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Stuart) Spruiell, Benjamin (Ashley) Mathey, Samuel Mathey, Caitlin (C.J.) Hastings, Travis (Hanna) Mathey, Maia Mathey and John “Jack” Mathey and great-grandchildren, Landon and Ryan Rae Mathey. Kitty also leaves behind her sister, Marilyn Bland of Canton, Georgia.

In addition to her husband of 42 years, John Mathey, who passed away in 1998, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Mathey; sister Elizabeth Ann Lohr and grandson, Michael Berry.

Friends may call from Noon – 2:15 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Allison LaBrun.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions in Kitty’s memory may be made to the Memorial Fund at Boardman Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Kitty’s family wishes to thank Dr. John Koval and the care givers at Hospice of the Valley.

