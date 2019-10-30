Kathryn “Kay” M. (Lewis) McKee, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. McKee, 96, formerly of Wildwood Drive in Boardman, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Hampton Woods Nursing Center in Poland with her loving family by her side.

Kathryn, known by her family and friends as “Kay”, was born May 8, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Percy and Elmo (Gill) Lewis.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1941 and was a lifelong area resident.

Kay worked as a secretary for the Youngstown Vindicator, General Fireproofing and later for WFMJ Engineer.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star, Trias Chapter #523.

Kay is survived by her children, Carol (Jim) Knowles of Mission Viejo, California, Charles L. (Betty) McKee, Jr. of Columbiana, Richard (Bev) McKee of Pacific, California and Gary McKee of Boardman; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles L. McKee, whom she married on March 7, 1943 and died August 7, 2002 and her sisters, Betty Black and Jayne Walker.

There will be graveside services on Saturday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Russ Adams officiating.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 in memory of Kay.

Kay was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Kay will be deeply missed.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 3536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.