Kathryn Jean Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Jean Johnson, 83, passed away Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Kathryn was born July 19, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and Anna Yates Boyer.

Raised in Austintown, Kathryn was a 1954 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. On July 16, 1960, Kathryn married Howard Johnson and they made their home in Struthers.

An active member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Struthers Parkside Church, Kathryn served as Deacon, Sanctuary Steward and was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class.

A quiet person, Kathryn loved to collect ceramic birds, do word searches and watch Judge Judy, Hot Bench and The Voice.

Her husband, Howard, passed away February 24, 2016. Kathryn leaves two daughters, Julie L. Johnson of Poland and Beverly A. (Scott) Rine of Canton; seven sisters, Lillian Divelbiss, Janice Kunkle, Nancy Welch, and Kareene (Kenneth ) Conway all of Austintown, Alice (Michael) Kochera of Mineral Ridge, Elizabeth Genetta of North Jackson, Judy (Michael) Kaiser of Columbia, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Patricia Boyer of Austintown and numerous nieces and nephews including great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathryn was preceded in death by one grandchild, Axel Keich; three sisters, Claire Mae Boyer, Anna Rick and Barbara Phillips; one brother, Robert E. Boyer, Jr; two brothers-in-law, Howard Divelbiss and Arnold Welch.

A funeral service celebrating Kathryn’s life will be held at Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, Ohio.

Friends will be received Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.