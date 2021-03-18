Kathryn B. Carlson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn B. Carlson passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the age of 76.

Kathryn, affectionately known as “Kathy,” was born November 7, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Bernice Snyder Marrie.

A lifelong area resident, Kathy was a 1962 graduate of Boardman High School.

She married Richard Carlson on May 29, 1965 at Westminster Presbyterian Church and they were blessed with 55 years of marriage.

For the majority of Kathy’s career, she worked in the office at Superior Beverage and retired as an administrative assistant from Clemente-McKay Ambulance.

Our “Grammy” was fierce, feisty and loyally devoted to her family, especially her beloved “Papa.” Her family was her whole world and nothing gave her more joy than investing her love, time and energy into making them happy. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed going to the Boardman YMCA, crocheting and dining. Most recently, she was overjoyed to assist in the planning of her granddaughter Sara’s upcoming wedding to Scott Gaffney of Salem, New Hampshire.

Kathy is survived by husband, Richard; son, Gregory (Gina) Carlson of Weatherby Lake, Missouri; daughter, Melinda Carlson Rubesa of Poland; five grandchildren, Brock Rubesa, Sara (fiancé, Scott Gaffney) Rubesa, Libby (Austin Wilson) Rubesa, Stephanie (Kyle) Bouchard and Liam Carlson; great-granddaughter, Avery Bouchard; sister, Linda Melek of Boardman; brothers, Arthur (Sue) Marrie of Boardman and Michael (Holly) Marrie of Paradise Valley, Arizona and her brother-in-law, David (Paula) Carlson of New Middletown.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Alice Carlson and brother-in-law, Ken Melek.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland. A memorial service will follow on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

