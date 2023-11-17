STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. Valley, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born January 30, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Pastrick) Unick.

She was Struthers High School 1960.

Her first job was working as a bookkeeper for the Youngstown Vindicator. She owned a painting company with her husband, Bill and worked in the dental office for Dr. M.E. Greenberg and Dr. J.D. Spiegle until her retirement.

Kathryn was a member of VFW Ladies Aux 3538, the Eagles Area 213 Youngstown and volunteered her time at the Mt. Carmel Festival.

In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and going to the ocean with her husband.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Stacey A. (Joe) Tauro of Boardman; her stepchildren, whom she helped raised and adored like her own, William (Tammy) Valley of Maricopa, Arizona and Kevin G. Valley of Tampa, Florida; her grandchildren, Abbey Jo Tauro of Boardman, Sean (Jessica) Valley, Amber (Kris) Jones and Robert Valley; along with several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Valley; stepchildren, Kelly Valley-Sandrock and Edward Valley; a grandson, Tim Valley and siblings, Thomas and Frank Unick.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of SICU for their compassionate care of Kathryn in her time of need.

