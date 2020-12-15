BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. Cregan, 80, formerly of Brownlee Woods, died Monday morning, December 14, 2020 at Mercy Health Boardman from complications of COVID-19.

Kathryn was born March 14, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Henry and Beatrice Daiegle.

In Michigan, she met Dennis Cregan, while he was stationed in the US Army. They were married and relocated to his hometown of Youngstown and began their family. They were married for 57 years until he preceded her in death on November 6, 2011.

Kathy was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother. For many years, she also enjoyed being an Avon Sales Representative.

A woman of great faith, Kathy was a longtime member of the Victory Christian Center, where she enjoyed organizing and cooking for the senior dinners and helping with the audio recording of the church services.

In her free time, she loved crafting, crocheting, knitting, playing computer games and keeping current with social media, cooking and baking and was especially known for her delicious bread. More recently, she really enjoyed coloring books for adults.

Kathy is survived by her three children, Dennise (Thomas) Bukovac of Youngstown, David Cregan of Youngstown and Scott (Merlinda) Cregan of Valdosta, Georgia; sister, Elaine Kisner of Michigan; five grandchildren, Sean (Liza), Jason (Rae), Charity (Rick), Sharon (Sean) and Joel (Jackie); 11 great-grandchildren, Jonah, Micah, Hunter, Remy, Hunter, Claire, Christian, Kieley, Aiden, Cailyn and Desmond and great-great-granddaughter, Adrianna.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her brothers, Lenny and Jerry Daiegle.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send online condolences.

