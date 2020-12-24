Kathleen R. (Sheldon) Guerriero, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen R. Guerriero, 79, Struthers, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Kathy was born on September 1, 1941, in Youngstown, the devoted daughter of Howard and Kathleen (Rooney) Sheldon.

She was a member of the first graduating class of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959.

After graduating, she went on to pursue a business career with the City of Youngstown.

Her polished sense of style even led her to jobs in NYC to model professionally.

Kathy married the love of her life, Steve Guerriero, on October 24, 1970 and he lovingly called her, “Irish” over the years.

Together they proudly raised seven children, who will miss her dearly, Mark (Marsha) of Carmel, Indiana, Patrick (Deirdre) of Shelby, North Carolina, Greg (Laura) of Concord, North Carolina, Stephen (Karen) of Struthers, Ohio, Kathleen (John) Fabian of Youngstown, Ohio, Michael (Stacy) of Kannapolis, North Carolina and Sean (Gina) of Boardman, Ohio. She was a loving grandmother to Matthew (Madison), Lauren, Patrick, Nicholas, Sophia, Zachary, Lucas, Andrew, Alysia, Elizabeth, Emily, Nicole, Mia, Anna, Sean and Ally and great-grandmother to Angelo, Lucia and Izabelle. Besides her cherished children; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews,

Kathy is survived by her sister-in-law, Maryanne (Sam) Ascione of New Castle, Pennsylvania and many dear friends, that she treated like family.

Kathy was preceded in death by her loving parents and Steve, her beloved husband of 44 years.

Faith, family and friends were the focus of her life. Kathy was a faithful Catholic and devoted to praying the Rosary. She was an active parishioner of St Nicholas Church in Struthers for 45 years. She served God, by serving others.

A wonderful cook and baker, she routinely shared her culinary creations with family and friends. She thoughtfully delivered baskets of homemade goodies to friends over the holidays or in times of need. Her home was always a welcoming place, where she would entertain five as easily as fifty. Many memories were made in her home, celebrating around elegant tables, eating delicious meals, enjoying a card game or bocce and engaging in conversation around the table. Kathy always emphasized the importance of family and treasured time spent together.

Kathy had a classic sense of style and an innate talent for decorating homes. Each room of her home could be featured in a magazine. Kathy was the “Martha Stewart” of Struthers. She utilized this talent by starting her own home décor and gift boutique, the Williamsburg Shop Keeper, in Struthers. Later, she expanded and opened Cherishables in Poland, where she also sold unique furniture that she restored herself.

Kathy was very proud to serve her community through the Struthers Rotary. As everyone is welcome in her home, she hosted a Youth Exchange student, Maria, from Ecuador for a year, learning some Spanish along the way. She also spearheaded and successfully implemented her idea for the Rotary’s Holiday Tour of Homes. She was deeply honored to receive their prestigious award, The Paul Harris Fellow.

There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at Saint Nicholas Church.

A live stream Mass will be offered at www.cosparish.org at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Kathy, are invited to make a donation, in her memory, to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471 or the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

