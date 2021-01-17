Kathleen M. Poorman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Poorman, 73, died Saturday morning, January 16, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Kathleen, known by family and friends as Kathy, was born January 23, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James A. and Edith (Cervello) Kutchel, Jr.

She was a 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and received her cosmetology license through Lewis, Weinberger and Hill School of Cosmetology.

She owned and operated her own salon called Kathy’s Coiffures before taking an office position with Bargain Port Sales. She later retired from Central YMCA of Youngstown as the office manager of Camp Fitch with over 20 years of service.

Kathy was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church and the American Business Women’s Association.

Some of her favorite pastimes included spending time with her nieces and nephews, cooking, baking Christmas cookies, playing bingo, casino trips and traveling, which included England, Hawaii and Florida annually.

Her husband, K. David Poorman, whom she married April 7, 1979, preceded her in death on March 22, 2019.

Kathy is survived by her brother, James (Elaine) Kutchel III of Austintown; nephew, James (Lisa) Kutchel IV of Mesa, Arizona; nieces, Jacquelyn Kutchel of Boardman and Gina (James) Malone of Boardman; great-niece, Adalyn Kutchel and great-nephews, Jameson and Landon Kutchel.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Januray 19, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Januray 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Paul W. Anderson officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests wear a mask, follow the six-foot rule and do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

