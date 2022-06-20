STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Carbon, 52, passed away Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her husband and children.

Kathleen was born May 7, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Untch) Damelio.

She graduated from Chaney High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Kathleen was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and a member of the AMVETS Post 44 Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, working out, playing bocce, gardening and being in the outdoors.

She was a devoted wife, mother, “Nana”, sister and homemaker. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to bake for them. Her favorite thing was to be surrounded by her three children. She was an extraordinary mother and “Nana” who always put them first.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 33 years, Andrew A. Carbon, whom she married on December 29, 1989; three children, Jessica (Joseph) Larubina of Streetsboro, Ohio, Stephanie (Joseph) Tiberio of Austintown, Ohio and Andrew (Carly Casassa) Carbon, III of Poland, Ohio; a granddaughter, Alyvia Larubina; three brothers, Charles (Kathleen) Damelio of Canfield, Ohio, Thomas Damelio of Youngstown, Ohio and Joseph (Brenda) Damelio of Jenison, Michigan; three sisters, Patricia (Mike) Modarelli of Belleview, Illinois, Karen Schmidt of Youngstown, Ohio and Mary (Mike) Horvath of Girard, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Damelio.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue in Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Steve Agostino officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6133 Rockside Road, Suite 301, Independence, OH 44131 in memory of Kathleen.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Kathleen’s family.

