STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School and Youngstown State University with an associate degree.

Kathleen worked in retail for several years and for the Goodwill Store on Youngstown-Poland Road. She formerly worked for Belmont Pines in Youngstown.

Kathleen was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by two children, Justine K. Hennon and Jared S. Hennon, both of Struthers, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cierra Hornyak and husband, Mason, Mia, Kaleb, Elijah and Samantha; three great-grandchildren, Ayden, Julia and Leland and her sister, Patricia Ludt of AR.

Per Kathleen’s request, there will be a private service for her family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences and share memories with Kathleen’s family.

