Kathleen Ann “Kate” Cullum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann “Kate” Cullum, 70, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Kate was born July 27, 1951 in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Leo and Lucy Soehnlen Cullum. At the age of one, Kate’s family made their home in Canton, Ohio.

A 1969 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kate went on to attend Kent State University for three years.

For many years Kate managed Good Food Co-Op on Pyatt Street in Youngstown until her retirement in 2017. She went on to work as a baker for Good Harvest Bread in Boardman and later Target and Petitti Garden Center.

Kate was an active member and served on the board of the Commonwealth Charitable Organization in Youngstown. She also supported numerous environmental organizations. Privately, Kate enjoyed contra dancing and taking long walks in Mill Creek Park, which was very dear to her heart.

She leaves three brothers, Joseph (Ruth) Cullum of Alliance, Peter Cullum of Canton, and James Cullum of Minneapolis; one niece, Melody Boals and her significant other, John Vavrinak; two great-nephews, Michael and Andrew; one great-niece, Camille and her long-time friend, Bobby Davis.

In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her nephew, Samuel Cullum.

In honor of Kate’s love of nature and the environment, a graveside service will be held Monday, August 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the Foxfield Preserve, a Green Burial Cemetery located at 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot, OH 44689.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.