YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann (Barlak) Gibbons, 71, passed away after a brave battle with leukemia on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen known by her family and friends as “Kathy” and “NaNa,” was born March 24, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Ribarchak) Barlak.

In 1969, she graduated from St. Mary’s High School “Maryette,” in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania and later moved to the Youngstown area.

Kathy was the cook and housekeeper for the priests at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman for over 34 years, retiring in December of 2016.

She was a member of St. Luke Church in Boardman, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the bell choir, a Eucharistic minister, a bingo worker and formerly volunteered for the annual church festival for many years. She also was a member of St. Angela Merici Church in Youngstown.

Kathy enjoyed playing cards, bocce, going on trips to the casinos, traveling and she had the gift of gab. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always willing to give a helping hand and a friend to everyone she encountered. To know her was to love her.

Kathy is survived by three daughters, Jennifer E. Gibbons and Margery A. (Michael) Trella, both of Youngstown, Ohio and Jamie-Lynn (Shawn) Halas of Coconut Creek, Florida; five grandchildren, Samantha (Derek Hurford) Gibbons of Struthers, Ohio, Craig Gibbons of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Brandon Halas of Coconut Creek, Florida, Jordan Halas of Coconut Creek, Florida and Jacob Trella of Youngstown, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Gibbons, Ian Hurford, McKenzie Hurford and Benjamin Hurford, all from Struthers, Ohio; two sisters, Donna Fogle and Jo Lynn (Angelo) Liberatore, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by an infant son, Craig Gibbons and a grandson, Joseph Jacob Gibbons.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland and on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society-Joseph and Jeannette Silber Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106-2364 in memory of Kathy.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Kathy’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.