AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyalleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Brandt, 72, a lifelong resident of Austintown, passed away on Monday morning, October 30, 2023, at Assumption Village, surrounded by her family.

Kathleen, affectionately known by family and friends as “Kathy,” was born July 2, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Maxine Rogers Kish.

A 1969 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Kathy began her career as a legal secretary for Attorney Don Hanni. She later worked for Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services for 15 years followed by GBS Telemarketing, and she retired from Infocision.

In her younger years, she enjoyed going dancing with friends and listening to country music. Although not country, her favorite song was “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer with her own version of MC Hammer’s dance! When her health began to decline and she was more homebound, Kathy loved talking on the phone to keep in touch with family and friends, watching the afternoon soap operas, Press Your Luck, and games shows late at night, and enjoying the companionship of her two cats. She also enjoyed casino trips and going out to eat with family.

Kathy will be lovingly remembered as a kind soul with a feisty spirit.

Kathy leaves to carry on her memory, her children, John (Jenni) Carson, Jr. of Austintown and Kimberly Gadd of Youngstown; grandchildren, Hevynn and Hannah Carson of Austintown; great-grandchildren, Levi Michael Paul Nail and Quinnley Nila Jo Olson; sister, Nancy Hays of Austintown; niece, Heather Hays of Austintown; and great-niece, Cayleeann Hays.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11:15 a.m., at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in their Peace Chapel (building with white pillars), 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

In honor of Kathy’s love for cats, memorial contributions can be made in her name to West Side Cats, 4305 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Ann Brandt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.