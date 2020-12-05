Kathleen A. Rickert, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Rickert, 89, died Saturday evening, November 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Kathleen was born October 25, 1931, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Dr. David E. and Kathleen (Starkey) Montgomery.

She was a June 1948 graduate of South High School. In 1952, Kathleen graduated from Mount Union College with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Youngstown College in 1958. She later did some graduate work at Westminster College.

Prior to her marriage, she taught 6th grade at Stambaugh and Kirkmere Elementary Schools in Youngstown.

On July 22, 1965, she wed John A. Rickert and became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. They were married for 27 years until he preceded her in death on October 31, 1992.

Mrs. Rickert was a lifelong member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as a trustee, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was a member of its Naomi Circle and the Trinity Quilters and Rug Makers. Gifted vocally, Kathleen studied in NYC at Juilliard, London, Salzburg, Austria, Rome and locally. She enjoyed singing as soloist for the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown for nearly twenty years, singing with the Sheet & Tube chorus, singing as a soloist at a number of local weddings, as well as the Monday Musical presentation of the Messiah in the early 50’s. She also sang on the Queen Mary.

Very active in the community, Mrs. Rickert was a member of the Protestant Family Service Board, Youngstown Area Federation of Women’s Clubs, a lifetime member of the Youngstown Alumnae Panhellenic Association as well as a 50-year member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches, Boardman Historical Society, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Stambaugh Auditorium Trustees, a charter member of the Stambaugh Pillars and the Monday Musical Club, serving as a past president.

In 1993, she was recognized as the YWCA Woman of the Year and YAFWC clubwoman of the year in 2003.

Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, sewing, quilting, traveling, music, reading, wildlife and walking in the Mill Creek Park from an early age until just a few years ago with her son and sometimes sister.

Mrs. Rickert is survived by her son, David A. Rickert of Boardman; sister, Ann Hill of Columbiana; three nephews, David and Mark Goddard and Monty Hill; several cousins; two grand-nieces and two grand-nephews.

A private graveside service was held for the family at Lake Park Cemetery on Friday.

Due to COVID-19, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Rickert’s name to the Protestant Family Service, 496 Glenwood Ave, Suite 115, Youngstown, Ohio 44502 or Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, 44504.

David would like to express his appreciation and thanks to Jewell and the other caregivers of Home Instead, Karen from At Home With Shepherd, and the nurses from Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care they gave to Kathleen.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

