BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Davis entered God’s garden on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Kathleen was born January 4, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, the only daughter of Robert and Delores (Baghurst) Phillips.

After spending the first 12 years of her life in Struthers, Kathleen moved with her family to Boardman, where she remained the rest of her life.

She graduated in 1971 from Boardman High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Davis, on August 11, 1973.

After being employed at Fannie Farmer’s Candies for six years and at JCPenney for seven years, she stopped working in late 1977 after the birth of her first child to raise her three children. She later worked for the Kidzette parenting newspaper and for Philadelphia Candies. Kathleen wrote freelance poetry which was eventually compiled into a published book and also sold her poetry to parenting publications throughout the United States.

Kathleen’s greatest joy was being a mother to her children and grandmother to her ten grandchildren. She deeply loved her family and her friends unconditionally and babysat for several of them while their parents pursued school or careers. She was a faithful and devoted daughter to her parents and grandparents, especially during the last years of their lives when they needed her help to care for them throughout devastating illnesses.

Kathleen had a deep and unshakable faith in God and tried to live daily as a reflection of Christ’s love. She had been a member of First Covenant Church for twenty five years. She is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 49 years, Thomas A. Davis; her three children, Jason (Jenette) Davis of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Stacie Hoover of Boardman, and Ryan (Kristen) Davis of Severna Park, Maryland; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Owen, and Gianna Davis; Ashton, Rylie and Aubrie Hoover; and Lucy, Elly, Amelia, and Benjamin Davis; her brother, Jim (Deb) Phillips; a nephew, Brad (Jacquelyn) Phillips; a niece, Kelsey (fiance, Gregory) Phillips; her two uncles, Tex Baghurst and Butch Baghurst and many cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bobby” Davis as a child.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Adam Rodgers officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting material tributes take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Kathleen.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Kathleen’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.