Kathleen A. Blinsky, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Blinsky, 65, a loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with her family by her side.

Kathleen known by her family and friends as “Kathy” was born March 13, 1954 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Carl and Betty (Altiero) Ramunno.

Kathy graduated from Lowellville High School in 1972 and was a lifelong resident.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville.

Kathy enjoyed cooking and her favorite hobby was shopping. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kathy was a generous woman with not only her family but with everyone she ever met.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ronald R. Blinsky, Sr., whom she married on May 3, 1975; four children, Ronald R. (Angela) Blinsky, Jr. of Lowellville, Kristy L. (Alessa) Blinsky of Moorhead, Minnesota, Jennifer L. Blinsky of Lowellville and Carla M. (Christopher) Raseta of Lowellville; a brother, James (Karen) Ramunno of Lowellville; two sisters, Patricia (Pete) Vanderveld of Struthers and Barbara Palma of Lowellville and five grandchildren, Aaliyah Blinsky, Ava Blinsky, Aubrey Blinsky, Ali Blinsky and Evan Blinsky and her four-legged friends, Bella and Wallace.

Besides her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Ramunno.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. Funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

