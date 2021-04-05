Katherine M. Young, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine M. Young, 93, formerly of Eastwood Drive in New Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warren surrounded by her family.

Katherine was born on February 9, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Magliocco) Davanzo.

She graduated from East High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

Katherine was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in New Middletown and a member of the Altar Guild.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a passion for cooking for family and friends.



Katherine is survived by her three children, William E. (Shelly) Young of Green Springs, Ohio, Dr. Gary A. (Cheryl) Young of Poland and Bonnie L. (Wes) Kirkwood of Andover, Ohio and nine grandchildren, Shana Andres, Darcy Young, Dr. Keith Young, Kurt Young, Dr. Korey (fiancée, Kaleigh) Young, Kyle Young, Kris Young, Ben Kirkwood and Jake Kirkwood.

Besides her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William R. Young, whom she married on January 31, 1951 and died August 25, 2014 and five brothers,Tony, Frank, John, James and Daniel Davanzo.

Due to COVID-19 and Katherine’s request, there was a private graveside service on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Poland Riverside Cemetery with Deacon Mark Izzo officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

