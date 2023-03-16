NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Joanne” Deemer, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a short illness.

Katherine, affectionately known as “Joanne,” was born January 6, 1940, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Lute Beard.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1958 graduate of Canfield High School, where she was a majorette.

Joanne married the love of her life, Dennis L. Deemer, on August 8, 1959.

In addition to being a dedicated homemaker and raising five children, Joanne worked at Home Savings & Loan for 28 years and retired in 2006.

Joanne loved everything roosters and Elvis Presley. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing bingo, photography, camping, fishing with her husband and spending time with family.

Along with her husband of 63 years, Joanne leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Kathy Jo (David) Dickey, Sherry Magliocca, Dennis (Pattie Barnes) Deemer, Daniel (Kimberly) Deemer and Stephen (Dana) Deemer; brother, Richard Beard; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Caroline Gould, Nancy Daugherty, Robert Beard and John Beard and son-in-law, Michael Magliocca.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Simmons officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.



The family requests that memorial tributes be made to the family for Joanne’s favorite charities.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Joanne’s family.

