POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Harvoth Carter, 98, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Wickshire Senior Living in Poland, Ohio.

Katherine was born on July 14, 1924, in Burgettstown, Washington County, Pennsylvania, as the youngest and seventh child of the late Julianna Molnar and Julius Harvoth.

Katherine grew up in the Washington County Children’s Home, where her mother worked as a housekeeper. After aging out of the home, she moved in with her older sister, Judy, so she could finish school. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1943, where she took courses in bookkeeping and typing. Following graduation, she and her sister, Margaret, lived and worked in Cleveland, Ohio, where they built airplanes for the war effort.

After World War II ended, Katherine returned to Washington, where she worked as a soda jerk and then a clerk at a paint store. She met her husband, Emory Squire Carter, on the street outside of Peters Garage on her way to work.

Katherine and Emory married on August 2, 1948. They made their home on Penn Avenue in Washington, where they lived for more than 70 years. On October 29, 1951, they welcomed their first child, a son, Robert Gordon Carter. On January 4, 1956, they welcomed their second child, a daughter, Susan Jean Carter.

Katherine’s favorite activities included gardening and watching the birds from her porch swing. For years, she canned vegetables grown in the backyard garden. She also enjoyed vacationing with family in Ocean City, Maryland and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where her favorite activities included crabbing, collecting seashells from the beach and nightly visits to the ice cream parlor (she always ordered pistachio).

In her later years, Katherine greatly enjoyed playing Parcheesi and CatchPhrase with her grandchildren, although she was known for giving very confusing clues. She was also known for her pumpkin pie, waffles and oatmeal cookies, all of which were frequently requested by her grandchildren. Katherine also became an avid fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins and she enjoyed watching their games on television with her family.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Emory S. Carter and her son, Robert G. Carter. Her siblings, Liz, Judy, Joe, Margaret and Mary, also preceded her in death.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Susan (Terry) Reffner; three grandchildren, Emily Carter, Alan (Erika) Carter and Meredith (Mitchell) Collins; one great-grandchild, Miles Carter and her daughter-in-law, Margaret Carter.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services.

The family requests that material contributions to either the Make A Wish (www.wish.org ) or to the Sierra Club (www.sierraclubfoundation.org) in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.