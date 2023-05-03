YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine C. Wallace, 76, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023 at Select Specialty in Boardman.



She was born March 26, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert B. and Eileen J. (Walsh) Wallace.

She graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English.



She began working as the Youngstown Police Department as a benefits specialist and began publishing a neighborhood newsletter, the Golden Gazette, offering information for neighborhood watch groups with tips on crime prevention. After 20 years with the YPD, she accepted the position of AIDS Coordinator at the Youngstown Health Department where she wrote grant proposals to gain funding for the Tri-County area from state and federal sources. Because of her nearly 100% success rate in obtaining funding, she offered workshops to assist area non-profit agencies to improve their success rate.



Where she was at her happiest was when she was spending time with her horses. She was a talented rider, and competed in Dressage events. She loved Paso Fino horses especially, and generously gave her time, wisdom, and humor to many young (and older) equestrians. She delighted in being part of the team traveling to local, regional, and national horse shows. A loyal friend, she was always there when you needed her.



She was an avid dog owner and enjoyed training her Schnauzer, Yorkshire Terrier, Airedales, and Scottish Deerhound at Youngstown All Breeds Training Center of North Jackson. She was especially proud of achieving the CGC (Canine Good Citizen) certification for her Scottish Deerhound “Thunderpuppy”.



In her free time she enjoyed the fine art of painting, reading, decorating doll houses, and making wood crafts.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving partner, Charles Melnick, with whom she made her home; her longtime friends, Karla Krodel, Pamela Miles Anderson; and cousins, Suzanne Hickey of North Palm Beach, Florida, Diane Johns of Poland, Barbara Boliton of Vienna, VA, and John (Gail) Walsh of Poland.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Brian Smith. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the St. Labre Indian School, 112 ST. Libre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003 in her memory.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

