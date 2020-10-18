Karin M. (Haag) Boland, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karin M. Boland, 69, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center surrounded by her family.

Karin was born May 31, 1951 in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of the late Alex and Elizabeth (Jarosch) Haag.

She came to America as a child and moved to the Youngstown area.

Karin graduated from Struthers High School in 1969 and was a lifelong area resident.

Karin was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and will be missed by many. She enjoyed playing the guitar, especially around the campfire, hanging out with her friends from camping and card club, bowling and playing scrabble.

Karin is survived by her two children, Shawn T. (Christa) Boland and Amie L. Boland both of Youngstown; her granddoggie, Gemma; a cousin, Ida Kazouris of Florida; two sister-in-laws, Peggy Gratton of Youngstown and Bev Boland of Struthers; numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Karin was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Boland who died September 30, 2006; three brother-in-laws, Hugh Boland, Chester Boland and Dennis Gratton; one sister-in-law, Josephine Boland.

Per Karin’s wishes, a memorial dinner will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

