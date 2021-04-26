Karen Marie Weems, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Marie Weems passed from our life to the eternal afterlife in her sleep on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Born on March 10, 1942, Karen along with her brother, David, was born to Stanley and Margaret (Dunleavy) Zawrotny.

Karen and her husband, William, were married at Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown on April 14, 1962 and enjoyed 59 years together.

She was a member of the former Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church in Youngstown and later Heritage Presbyterian Church in Poland for 45 years, where she was a member of the choir.

Karen was also a member of the Masonic 32nd Club in Youngstown.

To the ones who knew her best, she can be described as a firecracker with an ever-burning wick. Until the last few years when dementia took her from her family and friends mentally, she was going at 100 miles per hour every moment of her life.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, William; two sons, Randall M. (Sharon) Weems and Richard A. Weems, both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Matthew W. (Molly) Weems, David A. (Jacqui) Weems, Martina M. Weems and Marc R. Weems and four beautiful great-grandchildren, Hannah, Angelina, Sarah and Lilliana. She also leaves many great friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Margaret and her twin brother, David, who died in 2017.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial service celebrating Karen’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Karen’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.