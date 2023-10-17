BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Moore, 76, passed away Sunday morning, October 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of family.

Karen was born July 3, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Marshall and Virginia Webb Hartsock.

Karen was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1965, and received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse from the Youngstown Hospital Association. Karen worked as an LPN for several years at South Side Hospital.

Upon her marriage to Thomas Moore on January 16, 1967, Karen became a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother. Karen took great pride in caring for her family and keeping a meticulous home. After raising her children, she returned to nursing and worked as the school nurse for the Mahoning Joint Vocational School during its night classes.

She later retired from DeMine, where she worked as a mastectomy and orthotics technician. Karen often talked about this being her most rewarding job throughout her career.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her husband at Geneva-on-the-Lake, sampling their favorite wines at Firehouse Winery, being Tom’s co-pilot when he was employed as a tour bus driver, and cherishing her role as “Nana” to her grandchildren.

Karen will be lovingly remembered for selflessness as she always made sure everyone was taken care of before herself.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her husband Tom of 56 years; son, Brian (Jenny) Moore of Austintown; daughter, Heidi (Kevin) Woolweaver of Boardman and daughter, Amy (Scott) Teeters of Austintown; grandchildren, Jared Moore, Ryan (Chandler) Woolweaver, Zachary (Jasmine) Cady, Stuart Cady and Ian Teeters; great-grandchild, Nicholas Moore; sister, Pamela (Richard) Moore and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Mary Moore Nugen and father-in-law, Harold Moore.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland, with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Patriot Hospice for the wonderful compassion and care they gave to Karen.

Contributions may be made in Karen’s name to Patriot Hospice, 986 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

