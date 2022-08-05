POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late William H. and Christine G. (Mihalov) Johns.

Karen attended Paul C. Bunn Grade School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1981, where she was involved in many extracurricular activities, clubs and organizations. She played clarinet in the band and was a majorette baton twirler, performing at games and parades. Karen attended Youngstown State University with a focus in Business Administration.

She pursued and fulfilled a 20-year career working at PNC Bank. Her outstanding work ethic earned awards and certificates in the banking industry. Karen was also a notary public with the State of Ohio Commission.

A lover of sunshine, adventure and great outdoors, Karen had a passion to travel and enjoyed numerous vacations. The most memorable destinations were visiting Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun, Mexico, as well as taking Caribbean cruises to the Dominican Republic and the Atlantic coastal beaches. Karen was a NASCAR sports fan, attending its events and races. She took special interest in driving the countryside, listening to music, walking, shopping and gardening. Celebrating holidays made her most happiest. Karen’s laughter, smile and comical personality will be greatly missed by many. The love of “Angels” was an integral part of her life.

Karen is survived by two loving sisters, Susan (John, Sr.) Sandquist of Canfield, Ohio and Barbara (Richard) Rubenstahl of Miramar, Florida; two nephews, John (Tammy) Sandquist, Jr. and Scott Sandquist; one niece, Shannen (Marc) Pressley; two great-nieces and a host of cousins.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orrin D. and Jane (Thullen) Johns and Joseph and Anna (Hruby) Mihalov.

Karen would like to thank Joy Clapp and Mari Callari for their caring thoughts, love, compassion and assistance.

For those who would like to honor Karen’s memory, donations can be made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to The Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Karen was of the Catholic faith and a private funeral service was held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland, Ohio, with Father John M. Jerek officiating.

Karen was laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Karen’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.