Karen L. Hord, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Hord, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Karen was born August 21, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Lloyd and Audra (Ledford) Keith and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a counter for 15 years and later as a waitress for the Brown Derby on South Avenue, Perkins on Route 224 and before retiring in 2012 at Youngstown State University Coffee Shop.

Karen is survived by two daughters, Phyllis W. (Brian) Black of Struthers and Melissa J. (Stephen) Kover of Newton Falls; a stepson, David S. Bellish of Leetonia and a stepdaughter, Yvone M. Bellish of Cleveland; two sisters, Dianne Schoonover of Fort Walter Beach, Florida and Tammy (Dan) Bellish of North Lima; three grandchildren, Jennifer Abron of Cleveland, Nicole (Matt) Black of Struthers and Stephanie Kover of Newton Falls and two great-grandchildren, Lucille Clark and Eleanore Clark.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Bellish; a sister, Linda Keith; a brother-in-law, Gene Schoonover and her granddaughter husband, Eric Abron.

Per Karen’s requests, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471 to help with final expenses.

Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

