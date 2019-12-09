Karen L. Flanery, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Flanery, 69, died Saturday morning, December 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Karen was born April 25, 1950 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and Bettie (Evans) Muklewicz.

Raised in Bellaire, she attended St. John’s Central High School and throughout her life worked mostly as a secretary for numerous companies.

In recent years, Karen enjoyed making crafts and setting up as a vendor at craft shows for Creations for Cody.

Karen also enjoyed attending Bethel Friends Church in Poland.

Her husband, James I. Flanery, whom she married September 4, 1986, preceded her in death on October 31, 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Hope (Gregg) Kurdyla of Warren; son, Eric (Rachel) Williamson of Lake Park, Georgia; two sisters, Susan (Larry) Willis of Salsbury, North Carolina and Elizabeth (Jim) Blake of Moundsville, West Virginia; brother, Walter (Lucy) Muklewicz of St. Clairsville; her best friend, Lisa Denmeade, as well as, Elaine and Cody, all of New Middletown; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Holmes.

A memorial service celebrating Karen’s life will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Creations for Cody, 4857 E. Calla Road, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Karen’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.