BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Corey, 52, of Chesterton, Indiana, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a six-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Boardman, Ohio on May 25, 1969.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1987, where she was a member of the Boardman swim team. In 1992, Karen graduated from YSU with her Bachelor of Science and while at YSU, she was a little sister to Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Karen continued her education at YSU, obtaining her Master’s in Business Administration.

Karen was a National Network Manager for Anthem, where she had been employed for 28 years.

She was married on August 27, 2021 to Stephen Finney.

While living in Boardman, she attended Highway Tabernacle Church and was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

Karen’s love of travel was instilled by her parents. She was always ready for an adventure and the opportunity to travel the world. She enjoyed finding the unique adventure while in each destination. In South Africa, she walked with the lions, in Calgary, she was able to race in a bobsled and while in Belize, she swam with the sharks. She enjoyed photography and through sharing her amazing photos, we were all able to enjoy her journeys.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She made a difference in the lives of so many people as a colleague, mentor and leader. She lived her life with Courage, Dignity and Grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah J. (Harber) Corey and Donald E. Corey.

Karen is survived by her husband, Stephen Finney; her two sisters, Cheryl (Raymond) Hudak of Scottsdale, Arizona and Lisa (Morgan Dennis) Romans of Cartersville, Georgia and her stepdaughter, Amy Finney.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where guests will be greeted from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Karen L. Corey Charitable Trust.

