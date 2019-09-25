Karen Kology Tocco, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Kology Tocco, 60, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.

Karen was born February 1, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Lillian (Gentile) Kology.

A 1977 graduate of Struthers High School, she was employed at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in housekeeping and worked in several area grocery stores throughout her life.

In her free time, Karen loved going for long rides, camping, canoeing and visiting friends and family.

Karen will be greatly missed by her longtime boyfriend, Harold Shives of Coitsville; brother, John (Carol) Kology, Jr. of Struthers; sister, Janet Dyce of Struthers; uncle, Daniel Gentile of Canfield; nephew, Tim (Amy) Aeppli of Queen Creek, Arizona; nieces, Sara Dyce of Pittsburgh, Jessica Dyce of Campbell, Ashley Dyce of Dearborn, Michigan and Dani Joy Dyce of Campbell; eight great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and her puppy, Jack.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 3 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

