Karen J. Haag, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Haag, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her son’s home.

Karen was born July 1, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Dale and Ellen Hall Haag.

A lifelong area resident, Karen was a 1975 graduate of Chaney High School.

For many years, she worked as a mail sorter for the United States Postal Service, Youngstown Branch. Karen also worked as a customer service representative for Alltel and as a bartender for the Casaloma.

She was a member of the Austintown Eagles and the Army and Navy in Youngstown.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo and scratch off tickets, doing word finds and crossword puzzles and visiting with her neighbors. Karen especially loved her role as “Nana” and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Karen leaves her daughter, Jenifer (George) Haag-Thomas of Campbell; son, Mark (fiancee Gina Gender) Haag of Youngstown; brother, Dale Haag, Jr., of Youngstown; sister, Debbie (Tom) Mickler of Austintown and seven grandchildren, George, Jr., Tyler, Brooklyn, Cayden and Logan Thomas and Eric and Gabrielle Gender Gutierrez.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

