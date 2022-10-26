BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Blice, 70, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks Center.

Karen was born March 2, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Carrie (Jackson) Blice.

She graduated from South High School in 1970 and from Youngstown State University with an Associate Degree.

Karen worked at YSU for 20 years in the School of Education and the Human Resource Department.

She was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown and loved animals, especially her cat.

Karen is survived by her sister, Shirley A. (Kenneth) Schaab of Canfield; and several nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Dan T. Blice.

Per Karen’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Boardman.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Karen’s family.