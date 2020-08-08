Karen A. Hodge, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen A. Hodge, 65 died Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 22, 1954 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Henry and Theresa (McCarthy) Lewis an had been a lifelong area resident.

Karen was a 1972 graduate of Struthers High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked for many years at the Struthers Federal Credit Union.

.

Her husband, David Hodge, whom she married January 21, 1978 died May 6, 2017.

She leaves her son, Matthew Hodge, with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, Haley and Jenna; two sisters, Kim Dubos of Struthers and Peggy Hodge of Youngstown; her godson, Steven Hodge as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by two brothers, David and James Lewis.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen A. Hodge, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: