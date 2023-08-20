LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Toni Wilson, 85, died Sunday afternoon, August 13, 2023, at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio.

June was born June 13, 1938, in Lowellville, Ohio. A daughter of Alfonso Colaneri and Helen (Coppola) Saad.

June was a longtime resident of Lowellville, Ohio until relocating to live with her daughter, Bonnie and son-in-law, Marc Esposito in Boardman and then to Franklin, Ohio.

She attended Lowellville High School.

Shortly after, she married Dave “Ace” Wilson on October 18, 1955. They were blessed with nearly 58 years of marriage until Dave preceded her in death on September 4, 2013.

In addition to being a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, June worked in the Marketing Department of Sam’s Club #6322 in Boardman for 25 years with her co-workers she referred to as family, retiring in 2014. She also worked for Home Interiors as a home demonstrator for 15 years, being Queen of the Unit for many years and as an Avon Representative for over 25 years, serving as Queen of the Unit for five years.

June was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and the Ladies of Mt. Carmel Society in Lowellville.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing bocce in the Mt. Carmel League and the MVR League, reading, sewing, crocheting, traveling and playing games. While raising her children, she was always involved with their activities and the PTA.

As the matriarch of the Wilson family, June was especially proud of the children she and her husband, Dave, raised. She leaves to carry on her memory, her children, David (Betsy) Wilson of Lowellville, Bonnie (Marc) Esposito of Franklin, Carrie (Robert) Ingram of Hardeeville, South Carolina and daughter-in-law, Patti Wilson of Struthers; her nine grandchildren that she always bragged about, Marc (Elizabeth) Esposito, Candice (Marc) Osborne, Lindsay (Tom) Peluso, Michael (Ashley) Wilson, Casey (William) Slaven, Matthew (Caitlin) Wilson, Tara (Dan) Fronius, Alyssa (Robbie) Kasko and Kylee Ingram (fiancé, Ross Berry); 18 great-grandchildren, Austin Wilson, Isabella Osborne, Dominic Wilson, Noah Osborne, William Slaven, Cooper Osborne, Dean Esposito, Kennedy Slaven, Maleena Wilson, Harper Peluso, Leah Esposito, Brinley Wilson, Sabrina Slaven, Harlow Peluso, Adalynn Wilson, Avaleigh Wilson, Maverick Wilson and Daniel Fronius; sister, Debra Sheely of Sun City, Arizona; stepbrothers, James (Ellen) Pence of Austintown and Thomas (Doris) Pence of Ponte Vedra, Florida and multiple adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

June was preceded in death by her young daughter, Elizabeth Wilson; son, Douglas Wilson; sisters, Norma Minteer, Helene Rotz and Sharon Noble; brother, Jerry Colaneri; brothers-in-law, Charles Rotz, Sr., Jack Noble and James Sheely, Sr. and her beloved dog, Babe’.

Anyone who knew June quickly realized that she was a “say what you think and do what you want” type of person. Mom “Junie” loved like no other and will be greatly missed because of her fun, young-at-heart personality.

Per June’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

A private burial service took place at the Lowellville cemetery for the immediate family.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.