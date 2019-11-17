June (Rhiel) Demetra, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Demetra, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 16, 2019 at the Assumption Village.

June was born August 24, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Georgette (Hamilton) Rhiel.

She graduated from North High School (Scienceville) in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

June worked as a teller for Dollar Saving & Trust Bank for 43 years, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church and the Dollar Saving & Trust Bank retirees club.

June enjoyed bowling with the Friday Senior Ladies at Holiday Bowl. She loved crocheting, knitting and needlepoint.

June and her husband, John, enjoyed traveling and seeing the Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, Alaska and the Caribbean with family and friends.

June married her high school sweetheart and best friend, John, on August 2, 1952 in Youngstown.

June is survived by three sons, John M. (Cathy) Demetra of Poland, James S. (Gloria) Demetra and Jerry R. (Nancy) Demetra, both of Boardman and four grandchildren, Nathan Demetra, Jacob Demetra, Max Demetra and Madison Demetra.

Besides her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Demetra, who died January 14, 2017; an infant son, John J. Demetra and a sister, Tish Haug.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Rev. Dr. Paul W. Anderson officiating.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of June.

June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

