POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. Uler, 96, passed away early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home.

A native of Youngstown, June was born June 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Reha) Koval.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and received her nursing certificate from Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in October of 1947.

On January 9, 1948, she married Joseph Uler and they celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing on October 9, 2006.

After her marriage, June worked as a nurse in the maternity ward at Northside Hospital for several years until retiring to focus her dedication and love on her children, Bruce and Robin.

June, along with her husband, were active members of the Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, where they volunteered in many capacities through the years. June was an accomplished seamstress, cook, gardener and enjoyed entertaining and hosting her famous dinner parties at her home.

She will be fondly remembered for her joyful kindness of heart and generosity. June loved God and gave of her time and possessions generously to her family and friends. June’s quick wit continued all the way to her 96th year!

June is survived by her children, Bruce (Jodi) Uler of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and Robin Uler of Poland; sister, Grace Richards formerly of Poland; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Andrew) Over of Austin, Texas and Joseph (Dana) Uler of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and great-grandchildren, James and William “Ollie” Over and Emilia June “Millie” Uler.

June will be privately laid to rest next to her husband at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form contributions in June’s name to Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512.

A special thank you to June’s caregivers, Stacey, Kelsey, Amy, Helen, Judy, Rosa, Nicki and Chris, for your loving care and becoming part of the Uler family forever. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Ted Faull and Gretchen Gorospe for their kindness and care.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with June’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.