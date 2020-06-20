Julie Balestra, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Balestra, 76, was born on Youngstown’s East Side on July 17, 1943 to Cyril and Gladys (Turkle) Ruppert. She passed peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman on June 18, 2020 after a prolonged illness.

Julie graduated from East High School in 1961, where she had been a cheerleader and excelled at school.

She worked at Union National Bank in Youngstown and was the President of the PTA at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School. In her later years, she worked as a nanny for a Boardman family and she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Nicholas parish in Struthers, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister.

In October of 1963, Julie married Gene Scott, with whom she leaves three sons, Stephen (Joyce) Scott of Bellevue, Nebraska, Daniel (Darlene) Scott of Camden, South Carolina and Michael (Brenda) Scott of Alliance. Julie also leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 38 years, Mason Balestra, Jr. of Youngstown, who she married in September of 1981 and their daughter, Alisa (Jim) Balestra of Pittsburgh. Julie also leaves behind her niece, Lianne (Tom) Benzenhoeffer of Poland; nephew, Philip Azara of Phoenix and her grandchildren, Christopher and Annie Scott of Nebraska and John and Matthew Scott of Alliance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Gladys Ruppert and her sister, Roberta Azara.

Julie loved to dance, sew, cook and bake and listen to music. She spent many allowances as a child buying records and enjoyed concerts in Boardman Park as an adult.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Davidson Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, prior to the service.

Catholic funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

Due to Covid-19, the 6 foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

Julie’s family would like to thank the staff at both Meridian and Caprice Health Care for the care they provided to her.

