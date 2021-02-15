Julia Ferrara, Poland, Ohio

February 13, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ferrara, age 92, of Poland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday February 13, 2021, at her residence.

She was born December 18, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carmine and Gemma Ferrara.

She was a graduate from Youngstown College with a degree in education and then later went on to work at General Fireproofing in accounting for over 50 years, where she was well known and admired.

Julia was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and great- aunt. She spent her life taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed by her surviving relatives. 

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers; Joseph Ferrara, Daniel Farrar, Anthony Ferrara, Robert Ferrara and Allen Ferrara and two sisters, Emelia Bonis and Mary Ferrara.

A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 all guests visiting for the services are asked to wear a mask and honor the 6-Foot Rule.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

