STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann Visingardi, 93, passed away at her home with her family at her side Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023.

Julia was born August 25, 1929 in Struthers, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary Gentile Quattro.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Julia attended Struthers High.

On a day trip with her sisters to downtown Youngstown, Julia met the love of her life James Visingardi, while riding the bus. They were married July 3, 1948 and made their home on the East Side of Youngstown. In 1954 they built their home on Manor Ave. where they raised their four children. After 67 years of marriage, James passed away on January 9, 2017.

A member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, Julia attended daily Mass, always sitting in the second row. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered for numerous committees and fundraisers. Julia loved her church and her church family. During the winter months she and her church family enjoyed bus trips to numerous casinos as a church fundraiser. She was also a member and treasurer of St. Anthony Society Auxiliary.

A wonderful homemaker, Julia enjoyed having the entire family over every Sunday for her homemade spaghetti and meatballs. She also canned her own tomatoes, made homemade bread, pizza, and fried dough. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always wanted to know what they were up to and what was new in their lives. She loved that they called her daily.



Julia leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, James (Paula) Visingardi and Nicholas (Karen) Visingardi all of Poland; two daughters, Judy (Bruce) Lazar of Canfield and Janet (Frank) Ginnetti of Poland; eleven grandchildren, Laurie Dieter, Frank Ginnetti, Jeana (Aaron) Perkins, Bryan (Rachael) Visingardi, Krista (Vince) Antonucci, Victor Lazar, Ashley (Jason) Metze, Shelby Lazar, Jimmy (Fallon) Visingardi, Anthony Visingardi, and Jennifer (Brett) Claxon; eleven great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Ella Dieter, Sofia, Angelo, and Amara Antonucci, Noah, Gia, and Luca Claxon, JR and Dominic Metze, and Beau Visingardi; sister, Helen Morocco of Las Vegas; and brother, Anthony Quattro. Julia also loved her numerous nieces and nephews, especially Joanne Kalbasky, who became her daily companion these past few years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Frank Quattro; sisters, Lucy Damico, Jenny Domico, Laura George, Ann Van Oudenhove, and Josephine Kostelnak.

Family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A prayer service will be held Monday at 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

