Judith V. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith V. Johnson, 77, passed away Tuesday evening, March 30, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Judy was born June 11, 1943 in Stowe Township, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Walter and Mae Martin Grubbs.

Raised in Coraopolis, she was a graduate of Coraopolis Senior High School and attended Edinboro University’s Art Program.



Judy held many paid and volunteer positions over the years and retired at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic from 20 years in the hot foods department at Nemenz IGA in Struthers.



As those who knew her could attest, Judy’s true passions were her artwork and her family. As a talented artist, Judy loved creating ink drawings, paper crafts and crocheting, gifting many of her pieces to family members and friends to treasure. She also enjoyed cooking for others, gardening, especially flowers and she was a voracious reader, spending much of her time at the library choosing books and audiobooks she shared with her grandchildren.



Known affectionately, first to her grandchildren and gradually to other family and friends as “Gurdy,” Judy was beloved for her kindness, patience, grace and quiet gentleness. Through her faith, she beautifully embodied the love of Christ and while she will be deeply missed by all who knew her, we know she is rejoicing in Heaven, united with her Savior and reunited with family.

Her husband, F. Robert Johnson, whom she married December 29, 1962, preceded her in death on January 11, 2000.

Judy is survived by two children, Sean (Charmine) Johnson of Kingsville, Maryland and Jennifer (Donald) Fischer of Youngstown; sisters, Jean Kappler of Plymouth, Minnesota and Joy Hird of Bent, New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Sarah Johnson of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her son, James Johnson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gospel Baptist Church, 6235 Clingan Road, Poland, with Pastors Ron Royalty and Larry Cavicchi officiating.

Guests are kindly asked to wear masks and honor the six-foot rule.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

