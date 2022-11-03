POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Ames, 94, of Poland, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born December 11, 1927, in Canton, Illinois to John and Maybelle (Thompson) Van Dyke.

She married Richard “Dick” Ames on September 1, 1946. They relocated to Poland in 1963.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Patrick) Devine of Davidson, North Carolina; two sons, Richard Ames, Jr. of Poland and John (Sharon) Ames of Loveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Rachael Ames (Carl Davanzo), Ashley Dylenski, Taylor (Carli) Ames, James (Kimia) Devine, Ella Ames (Bradford Blevins) and Maggie Devine and four great-grandsons, Henry, Theo, Jack and Aiden.



Judy was a thoughtful and selfless woman. She loved each of her family members for their individual character traits and talents. No one could have said that Judy loved one of us more than the other. She saw all of us. In turn, she gave to each of us what we needed, be it a listening ear, a stable home, memorable holidays, a substitute mother, baseball lessons, etcetera.



Judy was a curious woman with diverse hobbies and interests. She grew vegetable and flower gardens, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, played bridge, read biographies and mysteries (always the end first), followed the NBA religiously, traveled to Hawaii and India and vacationed at Caswell Beach, North Carolina with her family.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, on March 25, 2015 and two sisters, Barbara Doisey and Betty Thompson.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.



In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

