YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Barone Hickok passed away quietly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

She was born on October 18, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio to John D. and Margaret Knott Barone.

She attended St. Joseph’s and St. Charles grade schools, Cardinal Mooney High School and Youngstown State University.

She was a faithful Catholic belonging to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted and St. Paul’s Monastery of Canfield.

She was married to the love of her life, James B. Hickok on October 18, 1963.

Besides her husband, she leaves two children, Jason of Columbus and Jillian (Billy) Moran of Boardman and two grandchildren, Madelyn Grace and Andrew, whom she adored. She also leaves her brother Jack, of Berlin Center and a favorite nephew, his wife and family. She leaves her dear cousins, treasured friends and devoted dog, Sam and cat, Muffy.

Prior to her retirement in 2006, she was employed at Southwoods Imaging as a medical transcriptionist for 24 years.

She enjoyed gardening, painting, playing cards and was a voracious reader.

If you listen carefully, you may hear Bobbi, Carol and Cindy saying “Here she comes.”

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

She will be buried at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

