STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Conway, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her family.

Judith, known by her family and friends as “Judy,” was born September 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alvin and Ardis (Lockhart) Conway.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident of Struthers.

Judy was a cafeteria manager at Struthers High School, and later, she was the manager for both Value City Store in Boardman and the Dairy Queen in Struthers.

She currently was the President of YMHA council at Struthers Manor, where she arranged holidays meals, picnics and other activities for the residents of the complex. When her daughter was in school, she served as President of the PTA for Struthers schools.

Judy was a beloved mother to Brenda L. Bekoski and her companion, Dorothy J. Thomas, both of Struthers; and two grandchildren, Sydney Rippee and Brianna Rippee.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Robert F. Conway, Sr and a sister, Esther M. Conway.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Becker Family Center in Struthers, 10 Spring Street, in Struthers. Family and friends may gather from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the family center.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Judy.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

