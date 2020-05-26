Judith A. Foerster, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Foerster, 77 of Boardman, died Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

She was born November 21, 1942 in North Lima, a daughter of Eddie and Marguerite Crook Smith and had been a lifelong area resident.

Judith was a graduate of North Lima High School and was a homemaker.

She was a faithful member of Simon Road Church of God for 37 years. Through the church, she was involved with Christian Women’s Connection.

She was a volunteer for Wycliffe Bible Translators and also the Struthers P.T.A. She also enjoyed square dancing and with her husband, belonged to the Steel Valley Squares.

Her husband, Alfred Foerster, Jr., whom she married March 27, 1964 died December 18, 1999.

She leaves her three daughters, Peggy Spatar of Lordstown, Dorothy Martin of Boardman and Candy (Gary) Binkley of Struthers; four sons, Chuck Foerster of Boardman, Bob (Lori) Foerster of Salem, David Foerster of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and Rick Lane (Karen) Foerster of Monaca, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Maxine (Rich) Barthlomew of North Lima and Karen Pace of Delta, Utah; two brothers, Gene (Nancy) Smith of Salem and Eddie (Irene) Smith, Jr. of Loyal, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Shari Spatar and Becky Foerster; two sons-in-law, John Spatar, Sr. and Bob Martin, as well as two brothers, Ronnie and George Smith.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Midway Mennonite Church in Columbiana with Pastor James Bartholomew and Pastor Earl Litman officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith A. Foerster, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.