Joycelyn A. Bloyer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joycelyn A. Bloyer, 91, died Friday evening, July 23, 2021 at Park Vista Senior Living Community.

Joycelyn was born April 27, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of John S. and Violet Lovitz Kish.

A graduate of The Rayen School, Joycelyn received her Bachelor’s degree in Education and her Master’s degree in Education and Secondary Principalship, both from Youngstown State University. Mrs. Bloyer worked as a teacher for West Branch Middle School and Boardman Center Middle School.

Mrs. Bloyer was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

Her husband, Parke S. Bloyer, whom she married on February 5, 1949, preceded her in death on March 7, 2014.

Joycelyn is survived by her granddaughter, Victoria Bloyer; a brother-in-law, Robert Wollitz and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joycelyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill Virgallito; sons, Parke S. Bloyer, Jr. and Jon Scott Bloyer and sister, Norma Jean Wollitz.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences.

