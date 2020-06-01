Joyce E. Jack, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Elaine Jack, 73, died Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Joyce was born August 17, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Ann Macabobby Sikora.

A 1964 graduate of Boardman High School, Joyce received her certification as a medical assistant from The Cleveland Clinic and specialized as a heart-lung machine technician. At the beginning of the cell phone era, Joyce saw an opportunity and changed her career to sales for Cellular One, becoming one of their leading sales representative until she suffered a brain aneurysm in 1986.

Throughout her life, Joyce had a passion for horses and was an avid equestrian, showing Quarter Horses.

Joyce had the warmest heart and most beautiful smile. Her infectious personality touched everyone she came into contact with. Joyce was passionate about helping others and was the most giving person. She will be greatly missed.

Joyce leaves her daughter, Jill Wedeles of Fort Myers, Florida; son, Joseph “Joey” Ciavarella of North Lima, Ohio and two brothers, John “Larry” Sikora of West Virginia and William (Geraldine) Sikora of Maryland.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, James Sikora.

A memorial service celebrating Joyce’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joyce’s name to Holy Apostles Parish at St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 854 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44506.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce E. Jack, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.