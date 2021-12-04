Joyce Ann Sattarelle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend who entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung disease.

Her condition never stopped her from enjoying life. She loved to cook and make everyone laugh with her lively sense of humor. She could make any bad situation better and always put her needs and wants to the side to help someone else.

She leaves behind her mother, Joyce Price; her former husband, Pat Sattarelle; a daughter, Stephanie Sattarelle; son, Joey Sattarelle; her brothers, Cecil Price, Jr. and Richard Price; sister, Rebecca Davidson; a granddaughter, Zoey Sattarelle; her fur babies, Bruno and Thor and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom all miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Price, whom she dances with in heaven.

A name says a lot about someone, and her name Joyce, was what she was, a joy to all. Joyce always had catch phrases for her loved ones like, “You’re the best.” and “I’m your biggest fan.” Her loss here is deeply felt but knowing that her bright beautiful soul is now with our Father God in Heaven brings us all great peace.

Please join us in a memorial service, celebrating Joyce’s life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to Joyce’s family at www.beckerorbits.com.

To send flowers to Joyce Ann “Sis” (Price) Sattarelle’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.