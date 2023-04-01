BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We mourn the loss but celebrate the life of beloved Joyce A. Masko, 83, who passed away peacefully Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Hospice House.

Joyce was born in Youngstown on October 10, 1939, to late parents Angelo and Phyllis (Hoagland) Simione.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Masko, and brothers, Don A. and Thomas Simione; as well as, Charles (Chuck) Costello, with whom she created her three beautiful children, Charles (Chuck), Nicholas (Nick) and Rhonda.

Joyce surrounded herself with beauty and brought that to the world around her.

She was certified by the Ohio State Cosmetology Board as an Advanced Cosmetologist. She had a desire to help people look their best, so she turned it into a lifelong career by becoming an aesthetician. She proudly honed her craft and started her own business, “Facial Care by Joyce” and for 40 years, she created not only a loyal customer base, but also many friendships.

Joyce thoroughly enjoyed people. To say that she was a wonderful and kindhearted woman was only the tip of the iceberg. Her warm demeanor instantly made others feel comfortable and accepted, a skill that is hard to come by. She provided unconditional love to anyone who needed it-clients, family and friends. She was one of the first to accept someone and moved through life truly “seeing” others. She made it easy to be oneself. She was true to herself and created a beautiful family. Joyce treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she supported in every way she could.

Joyce didn’t look outside of herself to be fulfilled. She found it in her own life. Joyce filled her home with beautiful crystals to create peace and harmony. She would often talk about her spirituality and love for the stillness and peace of nature. She honored her beliefs and lived her life in the present and with mindfulness. She even created a small walkway with traffic cones to protect her elderly cat from drivers pulling in too close. While she never could quite get down the mechanics of “voice” texting, she had little problem sending lengthy and often scrambled messages to family, which brought smiles to their faces and filled them with laughter.

Joyce had a passion for life. She was the cosmetologist for some of the dancers on the American syndicated music television series Solid Gold. Joyce led by example as the true matriarch of her family, a skill she learned from her own mother, with whom she shared a special bond. They were truly best friends. With their love of dancing, together they performed with a troop of dancers, “The Dancing Juliette’s.”

In her free time, Joyce loved to travel to Mountaineer Casino in West Virginia to “pull the slots” and win it big, but to also meet and enjoy other people.

Joyce’s kind spirit will live on through her family and friends. Her life, kindness and passion will not be forgotten. She will be missed and honored every single day.

Joyce leaves behind her beloved family to cherish her memories: her sons, Nick Costello of Tempe, Arizona and Chuck (Bobbie) Costello of Belleville, Missouri; her daughter, Rhonda (Lou Ruggiero) Hanni of Boardman; four grandchildren, Jenna Billet, Anthony (Tiffany) Billet, Cole Costello and Josh (Michelle) Costello; three great-grandchildren, Jordyn Costello, Giavanya Costello, Tallis Troxel-Costello and a niece, Tanja (Holly Testa) Simione.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

She will be privately interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

