Josephine Markovich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Markovich, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Skilled Nursing Center of an age-related illness.

She was born July 18, 1927, the daughter of Italian immigrants Joseph and Antoinette (Meranto) Pandone.

She was a very proud graduate of The Rayen School, Class of 1946 and never missed the chance to attend her high school reunions.

After the war and prior to her marriage, she was employed by Niles Steel Products, McCrory’s, McKelvey’s and the Strouss-Hirshberg Company.

After marrying and having children, she was often the “room mother” at her daughters’ elementary school and chaperoned many class field trips, class holiday parties and bake sales.

In 1948 at the Avon Oaks Ballroom, she met her husband, Edward G. Markovich, when he asked her for “only one dance.” They married February 18, 1950 and shared 54 years together until his passing on November 21, 2004.

Before entering Beeghly Oaks, she was a member of Christian Assembly Church.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Janice (Dennis) Zorman of Boardman and Debra (Charles Dickey) Brownlee of Poland and her grandchildren, Carrie and Brian. She also leaves two sisters, whom she always lovingly referred to as “the girls,” Gloria (Thomas) Picino of Boardman and Donna Moran of Youngstown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine “Tina” Marzano and Marion Francis and her nephew, Joseph Marzano.

We, her daughters, would like to express our extreme gratitude to the staff, nurses and caregivers at Beeghly Oaks where Mom spent her last five years. The entire staff treated Mom and us with kindness and friendship. They laughed with us and sometimes cried with us. Mom truly enjoyed the music programs, the cupcakes, cookies, and popcorn, sometimes the bingo games, and the many residents she shared her time with. Our special thanks to Linda at the front desk, nurses, Melissa and Sabrina, supervisor, Suzanne and caregivers, Donna, Robin, Angel, Randy and especially Brenda, whom Mom often thought of as her “third daughter.” We will truly miss each of you.

Although our sadness to lose her is overwhelming, we find comfort in knowing Mom is now at peace with God and reunited with our dad, our grandparents, and our aunts and uncles who have crossed over before her.

Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mom requested no calling hours. A private family service was held on Monday, May 11, 2020. Pastor Jerry Hunt presided. She was laid to rest next to our Dad at Lake Park Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to Legacy Dog Rescue, PO Box 3643, Youngstown, OH 44513.

