POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Carabbia, 83, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

Josephine, affectionately known by family and friends as “JoJo,” was born December 6, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Marr Constantino.

A lifelong area resident, JoJo was a graduate of Struthers High School. From a young age, JoJo developed a passion for cosmetology that continued and only grew throughout her entire life. She received her cosmetology license from the Lewis Weinberg & Hill Beauty Academy.

JoJo worked as a cosmetologist and manager for the Weinberg Lewis & Hill Beauty Shop and also as an instructor for its Academy. She adored her boss, Eileen Lewis and the many friendships she made with her clients.

After meeting the love of her life, Ronald D. Carabbia, she dedicated herself to being a full-time wife and mother. Ron and JoJo wed on November 26, 1960 and were blessed with 61 years of marriage, until Ron preceded her in death on December 22, 2021.

No one loved shopping and fashion more than JoJo, which gave her the inspiration to open JoJo’s Boutique in Boardman. Her love for fashion, unique style and class, along with her uplifting and friendly personality, made the boutique successful for many years.



Upon the birth of her grandchildren, she retired to help raise them and be present for their activities and milestones. She truly made them a priority and being their grandma was the greatest joy of her life. She was so proud to become a mother but when the dear Lord blessed her with grandchildren, it was the greatest gift she had ever received. Her love was beyond measure and made each one of them feel special.

JoJo’s faith was the focus in her life followed by the devotion and love for her family. The love for God was immeasurable and continued throughout her times of sickness and health with constant prayer and worship. She lived her ultimate life of happiness for her God and her family. JoJo was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and its Altar & Rosary Society. She prayed daily to the Blessed Mother for everyone she loved and anyone she knew that needed or asked for prayers. She also enjoyed often visiting the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson with her sister Sally.

Compassionate and selfless, JoJo’s happiness came from making others happy. These traits led her to never know a stranger in the room as people were easily drawn to her. Her love of making others happy, made her the consummate hostess for gatherings and holidays. She always out did herself with lavish decorations and of course the food! JoJo loved feeding everyone, but what she loved more was that it brought everyone together.

JoJo leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Sheryl Carabbia of Boardman and Ronald Carabbia of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa ) Horvath, Alicia Horvath, Ronald and Rionna Carabbia, Dr. Tiffany (Dr. Joseph) Barak, Courtney (Dr. Tom) Hagele and Alexa (Dustin) Baker; great-grandchildren, Helena, James and Corina Hagele, Joseph and Carmella Barak and Lourdes Baker; her beloved sister and best friend, Sally Almasy of Poland and many wonderful and special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, JoJo was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Stephen “Moose” Almasy and Charles (Dorothy) Carabbia and sister-in-law, Jean (Al) Celec.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church. There will be no calling hours prior to the Mass. After the Mass, a committal service and entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery followed by a mercy meal at Caffé Capri.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank Drs. Joe Barak, Joshua Gady, Patsy Buccino, Nino Rubino and James Demidovich and the nurses and staff of Briarfield Place and Sanctuary Hospice for the love, kindness and exceptional care they gave to JoJo.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoJo Carabbia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.