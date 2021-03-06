Joseph S. Sika, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Stephen Sika, 75, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland.

Joe was born April 24, 1945, in North Jackson, the son of Joseph and Virginia (Kopack) Sika.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Joe worked at General Motors for 39 years and retired in 2006 as a supervisor in final processing.

His passions included his family, woodworking, restoring cars, fishing and golfing.

He was a faithful Christian.

Joe will be forever remembered by his children, Joseph Steven Sika of Canfield, Leah (Charles) Toth of Poland, Gregory (Melissa) Sika of New Albany and David (Alicia) Sika of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Jacob, Mitchell, Samantha, Katie and Caleb and his siblings, Mary Ann Rogers, Atty. William Hanshaw, Patricia McFadden and Ernest Hanshaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Sika.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Ted Faull, the staff of Crossroads Hospice and Wickshire Senior Living of Poland for their exceptional care.

A private family memorial service was held at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Reverend Eric White of Venture Church officiating.

